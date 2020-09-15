Arsenal can approach transfer with less urgency after star faces ban following reckless red card

VAR has changed a lot of things in football, but it’s pretty much removed the chance to appeal red cards after a game where a club can claim the referee hasn’t seen things properly.

Houssem Aouar was given a straight red card tonight for a fairly poor looking challenge, but you can also argue that the red card was very harsh.

All he’s doing here is trying to block the ball so the contact only happens when the Montpellier player swings his foot through the ball, but the ref has clearly decided that it was a red card offence.

This incident will be interesting to Arsenal fans after The Metro heavily linked them with the Lyon star, but this red card decision will actually allow them to approach this with a little less urgency.

It’s a straight red for violent/aggressive play so the player should face at least a two game ban, while bans also carry across borders so he needs to serve that ban somewhere before he can play anyway.

It’s probably a good thing for Arsenal because he can’t get injured or play so well that his price tag goes up while he’s suspended, while Lyon might even see that they can play well without him too.