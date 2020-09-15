Arsenal could add to their former Chelsea contingent as star claims David Luiz and Willian are urging him to move

As a fan there’s nothing worse than seeing some of your former players doing great things for a rival team, so Chelsea supporters could be nervous about Arsenal this season.

It’s probably been proved that they haven’t regretted the sale of David Luiz too much – he’s always going to be box office but usually in a way that goes against Arsenal.

Willian could be a totally different situation after an impressive debut against Fulham, so the last thing Chelsea want to see is another former player joining them and playing a key role.

Goal have reported that it could be possible, after Oscar has been making claims that David Luiz and Willian are urging him to join them at The Emirates.

He admits that the move could be a bit difficult because of his contract with Chinese side SIPG, but in many ways this would be a transfer that could really irritate Chelsea fans.

It’s widely accepted that he took the money over sporting ambition to move to China a few years ago, so we have to presume that his wages will be miles outside of Arsenal’s league just now.

That means he would probably need to take a financial hit to make the move, which is something that never sits well with a former fan either.

It’s a transfer that could make a ton of sense from Arsenal’s point of view because they want another attacking midfielder and Oscar would bring quality and experience.

This is surely just a case of some old friends messing around, but the fact that Oscar openly discussed the possibility of the move does suggest that he might be open to it.