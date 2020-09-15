Arsenal expected to seal transfer this week – ace to debut against Leicester in the Carabao Cup

The expected departure of Emi Martinez means that Arsenal need to bring in another keeper to back up Bernd Leno, and it looks like a deal is very close to being completed.

Dijon’s Icelandic goalkeeper Runar Runarsson has emerged as a target in the past few days, and a report from DV has indicated that the deal is set to be completed this week.

The 25 year old is expected to sign a five year deal so that’s a real sign of commitment from Arsenal, and it sounds like the paperwork will be completed by the end of the week.

They also make reference to him coming in as a replacement for Emi Martinez, so it sounds like his transfer to Aston Villa will be sorted as soon as this deal is completed.

Although he’s unlikely to take over from Bernd Leno, it’s also suggested that he’s currently expected to debut in the Carabao Cup next week against Leicester City, so the fans should see him in action very quickly.