Arsenal fans could learn a lot about Houssem Aouar tonight as he prepares to start vs Montpellier

It’s always interesting as a fan when you get the chance to watch a transfer target in action, so all Arsenal eyes should be on Lyon’s game against Montpellier tonight.

The Metro recently indicated that Mikel Arteta wanted Lyon star Houssem Aouar so much that he was planning to build his team around him, so it looks like Arsenal will do all they can to sign him.

He would bring a new dimension to Arsenal’s midfield with his ability to unlock a defence in a tight game, and that’s something that is lacking just now.

Arteta has proven that he’s able to get results against the bigger teams when they leave room for Arsenal to counter, but they can struggle when the opposition just sits behind the ball and asks Arsenal to make something happen.

READ MORE: Arsenal could add to their former Chelsea contingent as star claims David Luiz and Willian are urging him to move

Lyon will certainly face a version of that tonight against Montpellier, with Michel Der Zakarian’s team proving to be one of the most organised and best drilled teams in the league.

The defence is built around club legend Vitorino Hilton who is now 43 years old, so that tells you that they aren’t going to be playing a high line at any point.

They know how to sit deep and the back line can easily turn into a back five with a hard working set of midfielders and forwards, so they are usually tough to break down.

Lyon go into the game with Memphis Depay’s status looking unclear so the onus could be on Aouar to make things happen, and it’s suggested that he’s going to start the game:

Houssem Aouar will start vs Montpellier tomorrow night for Lyon. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 14, 2020

The game will probably take on a pattern with Montpellier sitting deep and looking to counter attack while Lyon try to break them down, so Arsenal fans will get a chance to see Aouar run a game and try to lead his team to victory.

UK viewers can watch on BT Sport, and it will be interesting to see how the game goes.