According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport via MilanLive, Arsenal have joined cross-town rivals Spurs and Italian giants AC Milan with interest in defensive midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

MilanLive report that the Toulouse ace has been identified as a more affordable midfield option over other targets Tiemoue Bakayoko, Boubakary Soumare and Florentino Luis.

It’s added that Sangare, who is now in Ligue 2 following Toulouse’s relegation last season, would only cost around €10m, with the 22-year-old’s contract expiring next summer.

Sangare has made 80 appearances in France’s top-flight over the last few years, the Ivorian has played in Toulouse’s opening two Ligue 2 games this term – with both of those matches ending in defeat.

More Stories / Latest News Opinion – The details surrounding Reguilon to Spurs shows Man United are making a good choice in not signing him Barcelona’s transfer for attacker stalls due to strict La Liga rules Gareth Bale would only cost Spurs £150k a week as Real Madrid look to sign inconsistent star in exchange

Sangare would offer Mikel Arteta’s side the physicality and guile they’ve lacked in the middle of the park over the last few years, with the talent standing at 6ft3.

Most of Sangare’s football has come as an outright defensive midfielder, but the Ivory Coast international can also be deployed in a more traditional central midfield role.

The youngster could be an ideal relatively low-cost signing for the Gunners, with the media constantly reiterating the difficult financial position the north London outfit are in.