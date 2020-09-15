Arsenal still want to add to Aubaemyang good news with £90m+ double swoop for midfield duo

In life sometimes it’s important to just be grateful for what you have, but in football it’s much more important to double down when there’s a positive feeling around a club.

Mikel Arteta has turned things around at Arsenal and things are positive after an FA Cup win, Aubameyang’s new contract and some good signings already this summer.

The Mirror have reported that the club still aren’t finished there, and they are determined to add Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey to the midfield.

It’s a story that’s been going around for a while now, and finances are always going to be the issue with Atletico Madrid looking for £50m, while Lyon are demanding around £40m to let Aouar go.

It’s suggested that the club will need to sell some players to allow this to happen, but those exits could be closer than previously thought.

They confirm that Emi Martinez is on the verge of a move to Aston Villa, while Lucas Torreira is poised to return to Serie A, West Ham want Sead Kolasinac and Valencia are hoping to sign Matteo Guendouzi.

If they can get reasonable fees for those four then they’ll also free up a lot of space on the wage bill, so it’s possible that Arsenal could still have a dream summer in the transfer market.