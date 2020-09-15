The latest Arsenal transfer news is here as today’s gossip sees key updates on potential ins and outs at the Emirates Stadium in the weeks ahead.

The Gunners have had a strong summer so far, bringing in Willian and Gabriel Magalhaes, both of whom looked very impressive in the opening day 3-0 win over Fulham.

Another Brazilian could now be joining those two as Philippe Coutinho is tipped to join either Arsenal or Tottenham rather than return to Liverpool this summer.

The Barcelona misfit may have struggled at the Nou Camp but was a world class performer during his time in the Premier League with Liverpool.

Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian is well known for his Arsenal connections, so it’s little surprise this now seems to be being increasingly talked up as a likely move.

Even if Coutinho is past his best, he could still be a considerable upgrade on the out-of-favour Mesut Ozil in Mikel Arteta’s side.

Elsewhere, Lucas Torreira seems to be closing in on a move away from AFC in a move that may disappoint some fans.

The Uruguay international looked a top young talent when he first joined, but it’s fair to say things haven’t worked out for him in north London.

Reports in Italy now suggest Torreira is set to move to Torino, with Arsenal also making a loss on this particular sale.

Finally, Arsenal may face trouble in their bid to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar as Juventus may also be in for the classy young Frenchman.

More specifically, reports state that Cristiano Ronaldo is pushing for the Serie A giants to beat Arsenal to Aouar’s signature, and one imagines he’s likely to have a big influence.

Arsenal will hope they can still establish themselves as favourites for Aouar, despite Ronaldo’s intervention.