Aubameyang’s £55m contract extension is well deserved – but he’s still not the highest earner at Arsenal

There are a lot of positive things to take away from Arsenal agreeing a new contract with Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, it shows Mikel Arteta has done enough to convince stars to stay and the players recognise the club have ambition.

The Times have had a look at the numbers behind his new deal, and it’s believed that the new three year deal could be worth as much as £55m.

The main takeaway here is that his weekly wage will increase to £250k per week, but he could increase it to almost £350k a week depending on loyalty payments and bonuses.

He’s been the talisman for Arsenal in recent years and he’s one of the main reasons they won the FA Cup last season, so it’s clearly a well deserved deal.

There is one thing from that article that makes you wince a little bit, and whoever negotiated Mesut Ozil’s contract really needs to have a word with themselves.

They confirm that Aubameyang will be one of the highest paid players in the league, but Ozil still earns a basic salary of £350k per week so he’s some way behind that.

No wonder Ozil doesn’t want to leave….