According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano via De Telegraaf (subscription required), Barcelona’s potential signing of Memphis Depay still faces some problems due to strict La Liga rules.

As per De Telegraaf as cited by Football Espana, Barcelona are close an agreement with Lyon for an initial fee of €25m, with a further €5m in potential add-ons, personal terms were agreed last week.

Romano now reiterates via De Telegraaf that the completion of the transfer has stalled as La Liga have imposed strict rules on clubs, meaning sides will have to move players on before making any signings.

This is a pretty wise move by the Spanish top-flight as it should make clubs more financially secure and more sustainable in times where sides have been massively impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.

If Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Barça are not signing any top player on this summer is because of La Liga rules. ‘You’ve to sell players then you can buy again’. That’s why Memphis Depay deal is ready to be completed, but stalling waiting for players to be sold by #FCB. ?? — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

Ronald Koeman will have to move on experienced talisman Luiz Suarez before reuniting Depay, who became a key player for Holland during the Barcelona legend’s time in charge of the national team.

Depay has battled back to establish himself as a quality forward after a disappointing 18-month spell with Manchester United, with some magnificent performances for Lyon and the Netherlands.

The versatile forward has scored 57 goals and 43 assists for the French outfit in 140 appearances, with the Dutchman already bagging twice in three appearances this season.