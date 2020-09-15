Chelsea have been heavily criticised for allowing Willian to join rivals Arsenal on a free transfer this summer.

The Brazil international got off to a strong start for his new club as he helped the Gunners to a 3-0 win over Fulham on the opening day of the Premier League season.

This fine performance from Willian earned him a place in the Premier League team of the week put together by pundit Garth Crooks on BBC Sport.

Arsenal fans will be pleased with Willian earning these plaudits, with Crooks also slamming Chelsea for what he thinks will be a major transfer error.

The 32-year-old clearly remains a top talent with something to offer at the highest level, having continued to perform to a high standard for Chelsea last season.

Although Frank Lampard has had a fine transfer window by bringing in the likes of Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz, Crooks was scathing of the club for losing a talent like Willian in the way they did.

“Regular readers will know what I think of Willian as a player. I said last season that Chelsea could not afford to lose him. To let him go to London rivals Arsenal, of all teams, was madness and could cost them dearly in the final analysis,” Crooks said.

“Against a Fulham side who were out of their depth, Willian produced a debut performance that must have been an agonising watch for his former manager Frank Lampard.

“The Brazilian was merely finding his bearings with a free-kick that flew past Fulham keeper Marek Rodak and hit the post. He left Craven Cottage with two assists under his belt, and a 3-0 victory.

“What have Chelsea done?”

He’s not the only one to rub salt into Chelsea wounds over this, with Arsenal legend Michael Thomas coming to a similar conclusion.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, the former Gunners midfielder said: “I was very surprised Chelsea let Willian get into that position where he could go for free but credit to Arsenal and Arteta for seeing that he still had a lot to offer and tying up the deal quickly to bring him in.

“I think that one might come back to bite Chelsea but I’m not complaining!”