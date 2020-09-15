Bayern Munich are reportedly back in for the potential transfer of Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

According to Sky Germany, the treble winners are joined by RB Leipzig and Juventus as potential suitors for Hudson-Odoi, who they note has been targeted by Bayern in the past.

The England international has slightly fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge in recent times, despite for some time looking like a huge prospect with a big future at the club.

It’s not looking good for Hudson-Odoi’s first-team prospects, however, with the Blues spending big on attacking talent like Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz this summer.

Bayern and Juve could be tempting destinations for the 19-year-old, as they may both be able to offer him more playing time, as well as increased opportunities to win silverware due to their dominance in their respective domestic leagues.

Chelsea fans will no doubt be disappointed if a homegrown talent leaves at this early stage in his career, but at the same time they look well equipped to cope with his departure.

There may also be a need to balance the books after so much big spending this summer, so selling a fairly unneeded backup player could make financial sense for the club.