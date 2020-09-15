We’ve rounded up the latest Chelsea transfer gossip for you as the Blues’ exciting summer window continues.

First up, there’s an update as Chelsea continue to chase the signing of West Ham star Declan Rice, who has also been linked with Manchester United in recent times.

For the time being, however, it’s not looking too good for potential suitors as West Ham’s asking price may be too high.

Still, it’s claimed Chelsea are pushing hard for this deal behind the scenes, so fans will no doubt hope there can be a breakthrough of sorts in the weeks to come.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are once again back in for the signing of CFC winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has fallen out of favour in recent times.

The arrivals of Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech will surely only make it harder for Hudson-Odoi to get into the team, and this has led to fresh speculation that he could be leaving Stamford Bridge.

Sky Germany have claimed that Bayern are joined by Juventus and RB Leipzig in tracking the unsettled 19-year-old this summer.

Finally, a Chelsea player may be close to leaving on loan.

Reports claim Conor Gallagher is close to joining West Brom on a season-long deal, with the 20-year-old likely to sign a new deal before making this temporary move.

Chelsea fans will hope this can give Gallagher the experience he needs to come back and fight for a place in Lampard’s side in the future.