According to the Mirror, Schalke’s head of sport Jochen Schneider has confirmed that promising defender Ozan Kabak will not be leaving, amid interest from Liverpool.

The Mirror report that the Reds have been scouting Kabak over the last year, with Jurgen Klopp keen to bolster in central defence following the recent departure of former 4th choice Dejan Lovren.

Kabak has really taken his game to the next level since moving to Schalke in a €15m deal last summer from Stuttgart, the 20-year-old is one of the Bundesliga’s most promising defenders.

The Mirror add that there was more Premier League interest in the Turkish ace from Leicester and Spurs, as well as Italian giants Lazio casting an eye over Kabak.

Here’s what Schneider had to say on Kabak:

“Last year, we managed to sign Ozan, who is one of the biggest talents in Europe at his position, and we are extremely happy about that,”

“Ozan is a great player and a wonderful person. We are delighted that he is with us. Our fans can be reassured that Ozan will not leave.”

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal can approach transfer with less urgency after star faces ban following reckless red card Video: Emiliano Martinez confirms that he’s leaving Arsenal Video: Arsenal target Houssem Aouar shown straight red card for reckless challenge

Kabak only spent six months at Stuttgart before earning a move to Schalke, the ace previously came through the ranks at Galatasaray.

The 6ft1 talent scored three times and registered an assist in 26 Bundesliga outings last term, Kabak’s impressive performances have seen him called-up to Turkey’s senior team, winning two caps to date.