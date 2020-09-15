Menu

Ex-Tottenham star risks infuriating Spurs fans with tweet about Arsenal legend

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has been spotted tweeting his huge admiration for Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

The 36-year-old, now working as a pundit, spent two seasons at Tottenham, and it’s unlikely this tweet fawning over their bitter rivals’ best ever players will go down well.

See below as Bent responded to a tweet asking to describe Henry in one word, to which Bent replies: “GOD”…

With a quick look on Wikipedia, we can tell you that Bent was actually a Gooner growing up, so perhaps this shouldn’t come as too much surprise.

Still, after representing Spurs, this is pretty risky to his reputation on the other end of north London.

