Ex-Tottenham star risks infuriating Spurs fans with tweet about Arsenal legend

Former Tottenham striker Darren Bent has been spotted tweeting his huge admiration for Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.
The 36-year-old, now working as a pundit, spent two seasons at Tottenham, and it’s unlikely this tweet fawning over their bitter rivals’ best ever players will go down well.
See below as Bent responded to a tweet asking to describe Henry in one word, to which Bent replies: “GOD”…
With a quick look on Wikipedia, we can tell you that Bent was actually a Gooner growing up, so perhaps this shouldn’t come as too much surprise.
Still, after representing Spurs, this is pretty risky to his reputation on the other end of north London.