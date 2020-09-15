Deal close: Premier League rivals look set to beat Man United to Sergio Reguilon signing

It’s always intriguing when it looks like a club are about to seal a signing, only for a rival to step in at the last minute and get things done.

A couple of hours ago there were reports that indicated that Man United were closing in on the signing of Sergio Reguilon from Real Madrid, but there was a hold up due to a possible buy back clause.

There’s been a dramatic twist just now with the news that Spurs are actually set to sign him instead, which would be a major coup for Jose Mourinho:

Exclusive: Tottenham close to agreeing deal for Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon on permanent transfer from Real Madrid. Not done but highly possible. Man Utd have also held discussions for 23yo but no agreements with him or #RMFC @TheAthleticUK #THFC #MUFC https://t.co/1wgFAAEKUK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 15, 2020

The biggest problem with Spurs at the weekend was the whole team looked disjointed with minimal movement or layers in their attacking play, so this will give them two ultra attacking full backs in Reguilon and Matt Doherty.

That would be an interesting one when Mourinho tends to put an emphasis on defence first, but it would give the team width and allow the attackers to cut inside and get closer to Harry Kane.

As always this could be a total decoy from someone involved in the deal to try and scare Man United into coming back with a better offer, but this will be fascinating if he ends up at Spurs.