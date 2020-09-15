Excellent negotiating from Chelsea has cut €12m and a swap request from Edouard Mendy’s asking price

As a fan you absolutely want your team to get a signing done as quickly as possible, but this could be an occasion where we can see why Chelsea have taken their time with Edouard Mendy.

Kepa did have a chance to show everyone that he had bounced back after a poor season during the game against Brighton last night, but he should’ve done better for the goal and it just confirmed that Frank Lampard needs a new keeper.

A report from L’Equipe via Get French Football News has given some insight into the negotiations with Rennes, and this looks like some good work behind the scenes from Chelsea.

It’s suggested that the French side were initially demanding €40m and the loan of Olivier Giroud – where Chelsea would also be paying the striker’s wages.

They’ve managed to talk them down and the final fee is now expected to be around €28m, while Giroud will not be included in that deal either.

The deal isn’t done yet so there’s still time for things to change, but if Chelsea have managed to save money while also winning games without the new signing, then it looks like a great piece of business.