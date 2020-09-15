The latest Gareth Bale transfer odds show that Manchester United may be looking increasingly likely to sign the Real Madrid winger this summer.

Ladbrokes have been in touch to inform us that Bale’s odds of joining Man Utd next have taken a significant tumble in the last 24 hours or so, going from 16/1 quickly down to 9/2.

The Wales international has not had the easiest of times at the Bernabeu of late, though he remains a big name who could surely strengthen a number of top sides.

Former United ace Luke Chadwick told CaughtOffside he still feels the move could be worthwhile due to the Red Devils’ needs to strengthen in that area of the pitch, so fans may be excited by this development.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “United’s Sancho chase may be over for the summer but that doesn’t mean they won’t be bringing in a blockbuster name with Bale seemingly set for a return to the Premier League.”

However, Ladbrokes still have Bale’s former club Tottenham as the favourites for his signature, putting them at 6/4 to be the 31-year-old’s next destination.

Spurs fans would surely love to welcome Bale back after his immense form for them earlier in his career, though any Premier League move would surely be a boost for English football this season.

Bale next club odds (Ladbrokes):

Tottenham – 6/4

Manchester United – 9/2

Any MLS Club – 10/1