Gareth Bale would only cost Spurs £150k a week as Real Madrid look to sign inconsistent star in exchange

It was always clear that a deal that would take Gareth Bale back to Spurs wouldn’t be straight forward, but some of the latest reports make for interesting reading.

The Telegraph have reported on the latest with the complicated deal, but it sounds like this could be some great business from Spurs.

As things stand Real are willing to pay half of Bale’s wage to send him out on loan for a season, so Spurs would initially be faced with a bill of around £300k per week to bring him on board.

In return, Madrid are hoping to bring in Dele Alli for the season, but they would also be willing to pay all of his salary which is reported to be £150k per week.

That means it would only cost Spurs £150k a week in new money to sign Bale (taking the saving on Alli’s wages into account) so it does look like a very tempting deal if an agreement can be found.

Of course it’s not going to be straight forward and the report also alludes to the issue over what would happen with both players at the end of the season, so a permanent deal for both isn’t out of the question either.

Alli has proven himself to be a streaky player who can either dominate a game or go completely missing so replacing him with Bale would probably give the team a better chance of winning, but it would also be interesting to see how he does in Spain.

It sounds like Bale is up for the return and Real and Spurs should have positive relations after dealing with each other in the past, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this in the next few days.