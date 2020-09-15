Goalkeeper may have ruined chances of Arsenal transfer as abusive tweets about Arsene Wenger emerge

It’s been proven time and time again that the internet never forgets, and it’s amazing how many footballers have got old tweets that will come back to haunt them at a later date.

Arsenal will need to sign another goalkeeper to replace the outgoing Emi Martinez, and the Daily Mail have recently reported about the possibility of Dijon stopper Runar Runarsson coming in.

He looks like a solid back up and it’s suggested that he could leave for as little as £1.5m so everything looks great so far, but some tweets he posted as a 16 year old could come back to haunt him.

Usually we just see a kid declaring their support of a rival team or something like that which isn’t the worst thing of all time, but abusive tweets about Arsene Wenger could be a tougher one to overcome.

He posted that Wenger was “a French f***”, while also posting several more questioning his intelligence, although they have now been deleted.

The problem is that screenshots are still out there, so this could create an awkward situation.

You have to think that this can be brushed under the carpet if he simply apologises and blames it on being a kid and it really shouldn’t be an issue, but there are now serious concerns that he may have cost himself a big move.