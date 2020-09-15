Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has committed his future to the club by announcing he’s signed a new five-year contract today.

This big news has been confirmed on Villa’s official site, who quote Grealish as explaining why he decided to put pen to paper on a new deal at Villa Park.

Grealish shone in the Premier League last season and is now a full England international, so it’s easy to imagine he could have earned himself a move to a bigger club this summer.

Manchester United and Manchester City were both named as potential suitors in a recent report from The Athletic, but that piece also pointed to a surprise lack of interest from top six sides.

Discussing his decision, however, Grealish insists he was won over by the ambition showed by Villa, with the club owners persuading him that he can be a part of an exciting future with the club.

He said: “I am delighted to make this commitment to Villa. It is my club, my home and I am very happy here.

“The owners have made it very clear to me how ambitious they are and how they want to build Aston Villa. There are exciting times ahead and I am very glad to be part of it.”

Some Man Utd fans may be disappointed this move didn’t work out, but they also seem reasonably well stocked in midfield with the signing of Donny van de Beek from Ajax earlier this summer.