Manchester United fans may be excited to know there’s been a positive update on the Jadon Sancho transfer saga.

The Borussia Dortmund star has attracted headlines all summer, but the latest from ESPN suggests Man Utd still face a struggle to persuade Dortmund to sell for anything other than a huge fee.

Sancho is a world class young talent who could prove a huge signing for United for many years to come, so fans will surely be eager for this deal to happen.

Interestingly, despite largely pessimistic coverage elsewhere, Alex Crook has told talkSPORT that he still expects Sancho to make the move to Old Trafford.

Discussing the situation surrounding the England international, Crook talked up the possibility of a move to United, and also named Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha as a possible replacement for him at the Bundesliga giants.

“Crystal Palace very much seem the front-runners for Said Benrahma. We know the asking price is £20m and Brentford are willing to do business,” Crook said.

“And that does beg the question, because they’ve already signed Eberechi Eze and if they get Benrahma too, what does that mean for Zaha? Is that Roy Hodgson planning for his future?

“There had been some talk over in Germany that maybe if Jadon Sancho does join Manchester United, and I do still expect that deal to happen, then maybe Zaha would be a possible replacement at Borussia Dortmund.”

It would be a shame to lose a top talent like Zaha from the Premier League, but if it meant Sancho lighting up the league that would no doubt be worth it.