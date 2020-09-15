Menu

Video: Jude Bellingham shows Man Utd what they missed out on with debut goal for Dortmund

Jude Bellingham has announced himself at Borussia Dortmund with a fine goal on his competitive debut for the club.

Watch below as the English wonderkid does well to find the back of the net, albeit via a deflection, following a typically slick team move by Dortmund…

Bellingham is considered a huge talent and already looks ready to make an impact at Dortmund despite being just 17 years of age.

As reported by ESPN, Manchester United missed out on the teenager during the summer, and one imagines they’ll keep an eye on his progress in Germany.

Bellingham looks like he could still be a fine signing for the Red Devils in the future if he continues to develop as he has.

