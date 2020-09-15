According to Spanish publication AS, Manchester United are one of a staggering 20 top teams that are interested in signing Atletico Rafaela attacker Alex Luna.

The 16-year-old has more Premier League interest from Manchester City and Everton, La Liga suitors in Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia and Villarreal.

That’s just a drop in the water regarding the interest in the 16-year-old with French sides Paris Saint-Germain and Lille keen on the ace, German powerhouses Bayern Munich, as well as Benfica.

There’s considerable interest from Serie A with Lazio, Juventus and AC Milan – alongside keen eyes from Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb and Ukrainian powerhouses Dynamo Kiev.

Luna has also attracted three of his homeland’s biggest sides in River Plate, Boca Juniors and San Lorenzo. He’s certainly spoilt for choice it seems.

Luna exclusively told AS that he wouldn’t say no to being under the tutelage of compatriot Diego Simeone at Atletico:

“I am very excited and happy because all my effort to fulfil my dreams I would like to play in Europe. It is a leap for me and for my career. I would go to any team. I admire Barcelona, ??Atlético and Real Madrid.”

“Cholo (Simeone’s nickname) is a very good coach, who would say no to him. I would love for him to lead me.”

Luna will be part of Atletico Rafaela’s first-team for the first time in the upcoming season, with his boyhood club plying their trade in Argentina’s second-division.

Luna could certainly be ready to test himself in European football with AS adding that the ace has had a growth spurt to 5ft11 over the last few months.

AS describe the starlet as a ‘born dribbler’, capable of playing on either wing, a No.10 or even as a centre-forward.

It’s surprising to see such wide interest in Luna given the relative unknowns surrounding his play, perhaps he’s one of the best kept secrets in Argentinean football.