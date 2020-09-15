Menu

Medical today: Arsenal edge closer to completing £1.4m signing to replace ace

According to Icelandic outlet DV/433.is, Dijon goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson underwent a medical today ahead of completing a transfer to Arsenal.

Runarsson is the replacement for long-serving ace Emiliano Martinez, with an official announcement the only thing left to confirm the Argentine’s £20m transfer to Aston Villa.

DV report that Runarsson will sign a five-year contract with the Gunners, with the 25-year-old to join for  a fee of €250m Iceland Krona – which equates to around £1.4m pounds.

Runarsson was number one for Dijon in his debut season of 18/19 but played second-fiddle last term and hasn’t featured for the side that are serious candidates for relegation from Ligue 1 this season.

DV also point to this worrying WhoScored stat in their assessment of the stopper:

Runarsson has kept just seven clean sheets in 45 outings for Dijon, the ace has won five senior caps for Iceland to date.

Runarsson is a very unproven backup for the Gunners to recruit, but the cash-strapped side will at least be making a massive net profit compared to the £20m fee they’ll receive from Martinez.

With Bernd Leno to continue as No.1 for Mikel Arteta’s side, Runarsson’s only chances of first-team football will likely be in cup competitions, with the exceptions of any injuries to the German star.

