Opinion – The details surrounding Reguilon to Spurs shows Man United are making a good choice in not signing him

If we look at things from a long way away then it does look like Ed Woodward has bungled yet another transfer for Man United, but some of the details actually suggest he’s doing the right thing.

The news broke a couple of hours ago that Spurs were likely to beat United to the signing of Real Madrid left back Sergio Reguilon, and some of the fans were understandably furious:

Exclusive: Tottenham close to agreeing deal for Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon on permanent transfer from Real Madrid. Not done but highly possible. Man Utd have also held discussions for 23yo but no agreements with him or #RMFC @TheAthleticUK #THFC #MUFC https://t.co/1wgFAAEKUK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 15, 2020

The whole issue from United’s side was Real Madrid insisting on a buy back option within the deal, so it was never going to be anything more than a glorified loan transfer.

Marcelo will probably leave next summer so Real will be looking for a new left back soon, so in some ways it’s a lose/lose scenario for Spurs, especially when you take a recent report from AS into account.

It’s suggested that Spurs will sign him for €30m, but Real Madrid will have the option to buy him back at any point in the next two seasons for only €35m.

That represents a minimal profit, so Real Madrid can develop him at a high level and sign him back for a minimal loss, or if they don’t want him back then it probably means he’s not lived up to expectations.

The report suggests that Man United would need to accept a similar clause if they wanted to sign him, so it actually looks like they are making the correct decision by not giving into Real’s demands here.