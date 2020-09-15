“Pathetic” – These angry Man United fans demand change as Woodward bungles yet another attempted transfer

One of the hardest things to do in football is put things into perspective, as fans of almost every team would give everything for their club to be in a position like Man United.

Despite that, we have to recognise that Man United have gone from being a dominant side to just another top six team at this point, and the board have to take a lot of the blame here.

The strategy of hiring and firing managers was a total mess and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still trying to clear out the deadwood in the squad, while their approach to recruitment is a nonsense too.

Sometimes it’s important to do a transfer in an urgent manner rather than saving a few pennies here and there – the prime example being Bruno Fernandes.

It’s a push to say United would’ve won the league if they signed him last summer, but they certainly wouldn’t be scrambling about on the last day trying to secure Champions League football.

They’ve been linked with Jadon Sancho for months now and nothing has happened there, while the situation with Sergio Reguilon is embarrassing too:

Exclusive: Tottenham close to agreeing deal for Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon on permanent transfer from Real Madrid. Not done but highly possible. Man Utd have also held discussions for 23yo but no agreements with him or #RMFC @TheAthleticUK #THFC #MUFC https://t.co/1wgFAAEKUK — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 15, 2020

It’s reached the point where a lot of fans have had enough, so the board must be thankful that games are behind closed doors and they don’t have to face any supporters just now:

We've been fooled by thinking having a new manager means a new era. THE NEW ERA STARTS WHEN GLAZERS ARE OUT OF OUR CLUB.? WE WOULD NEVER WIN IF THESE CLOWNS TOOK THE MONEY ALL THE TIME AND NEVER BACK OUR MANAGER PROPERLY. ?#GlazersOut #WoodwardOut #GlazersOutWoodwardOut — BRVX UTD??? (@BRVX10) September 15, 2020

It’s a curious situation because the club operates on the basis that the supporters will always be there because of past success, but that can turn to apathy very quickly and revenue can dry up.

Who knows what it will take for anything to change, but it’s very difficult to find much support for Woodward and Glazers these days.