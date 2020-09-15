Photo: Former Barcelona star Arthur posts a highly unsubtle dig at his old team after training with Juventus

There are two ways that a player can leave a club – on good terms and in a classy manner, or by burning all bridges and making it as awkward as possible.

Obviously there is little fun in the first method there, so it’s been entertaining to watch as Arthur has done all he can to irritate Barcelona on his exit.

The highlight came when he refused to turn up for training or play in the Champions League while also demanding that his contract be terminated after the deal with Juventus had been agreed, but it’s good to see that he’s keeping up the good work:

This absolutely has the feeling of someone who’s been dumped and is now trying to get their ex’s attention online by posting about how happy they are in their new relationship, so it’s not the most subtle dig at his former club.

Either way it’s happened and he is now a Juve player, so it will be interesting to see how got the better deal in the swap deal between him and Miralem Pjanic.