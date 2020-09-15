Photo – New Barcelona star is finally unveiled at the Nou Camp as he takes on legendary squad number

It’s always a good thing when a team manages to get some transfer business done early, but sometimes you end up completely forgetting that a deal was done.

Barcelona and Juventus agreed to a swap deal involving Miralem Pjanic and Artur Melo a while ago, but the Bosnian star was still in the Juve side for a few weeks after that so it didn’t properly register.

His arrival in Spain was then delayed due to Covid-19 and travel issues, but he’s finally been unveiled with the new shirt at the Nou Camp, and it looks like he’ll be wearing the number 8 shirt next season:

This transfer will be especially interesting because it was sorted before Ronald Koeman took over, so it’s very possible that he wouldn’t have sanctioned the move.

He will give Barca another playmaking threat from the centre of the pitch and he could work brilliantly with Frenkie de Jong, so hopefully he does become a key member of the team.

Barca fans will be fully aware that the number 8 shirt used to belong to Andres Iniesta and Pjanic might be able to offer some of the same qualities, but nobody will ever manage to fully replace the legendary Iniesta.