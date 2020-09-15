Journalist Naveen Ullal has taken to Twitter to reveal that a source close to Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has labelled rumours of a move to Manchester United as ‘rubbish news’.

Bale has fallen out of favour at Los Blancos, Zinedine Zidane doesn’t seem to count on the rapid winger, with constant injury troubles also hindering the forward’s time in the Spanish capital.

CaughtOffside exclusively revealed earlier today that the Red Devils have held no talks to recruit the Welshman, with the 31-year-old not currently considering a loan or permanent switch to United.

Asked a source close to Gareth Bale about Manchester United rumours, and was told, bluntly, there'll be no comment on 'rubbish news'.#MUFC#RealMadird — Naveen Ullal (@UllalIBT) September 15, 2020

Marca reported recently that Bale has firmly been cast aside, Madrid no longer display the star’s shirt in the official store and have opted against sharing pictures of Bale training to their official channels.

There have been some times where Bale has been harshly treated by the fans, many seem to forget that the Welshman is a player that’s been a game-winner in several finals over the last few years.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could do with strengthening in the wide areas this summer as there options on the flanks are thin, especially considering that Anthony Martial has been transitioned into a centre-forward.