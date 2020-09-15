Talks progressing: Man United look likely to sign Real Madrid ace although potential clause still an issue

Buy back clauses go under the radar as one of the worst things about football, but they just allow the biggest teams to retain control of any player they sell and restrict the smaller teams from making a decent profit and reinvesting that money.

In this case it’s interesting to see that the clause could be between Man United and Real Madrid because United will regard themselves as an elite team, but it looks like progress is being made in their attempts to sign Sergio Reguilon:

Talks progressing between Manchester United and Real Madrid to reach the total agremeent for Sergio Reguilon. The two clubs are discussing about the ‘buy back clause’ that #MUFC won’t accept. Reguilon and his agents have positive feelings – he wants to join. ? #MUFC #RealMadrid — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 15, 2020

The main takeaway here is that the player wants to join and it sounds like the initial fee shouldn’t be a problem, so all signs are pointing towards the transfer going through.

It will be interesting to see what happens with this buy back clause, because it’s something that United should be looking to reject at all costs.

Real Madrid stalwart Marcelo is on his last legs so they will need another left back in the next couple of years, so the last thing United need is to develop Reguilon into a star player only for Real to come back and re-sign him at a cheap price.

The most likely outcome would be a sell on clause or ensuring Real Madrid can only re-sign him for a huge price and put a certain timescale on that deal.

He impressed at Sevilla last season so his pace and attacking intent should be an upgrade on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s current options, while his overlapping ability will compliment Martial or Rashford when they cut inside too.