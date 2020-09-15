“He clearly wants to go to Liverpool” – Reds could have edge over Man Utd for potential €30m transfer

Thiago Alcantara supposedly wants a transfer to Liverpool despite the saga looking a potentially complicated one, according to Kevin Palmer.

Speaking to Empire of the Kop, the journalist, who notably broke the Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool story a couple of years back, says he believes Alcantara wants the move to Anfield.

This by no means guarantees that Liverpool will move for the €30million-rated Spain international, however, as Palmer notes that such an outcome would likely hinge on Georginio Wijnaldum leaving the club.

Palmer also added that Alcantara does not fit the bill as a typical FSG signing, despite Jurgen Klopp apparently being a fan.

He said: “This one seems to have been driven by Thiago and his advisers from day one. He clearly wants to go to Liverpool, Klopp has clearly given them encouragement, but Liverpool’s stance from day one is it will not happen.

“FSG don’t sign players of that age, with no sell-on value. It is not their kind of deal. That could change if Gini Wijnaldum fails to sign a new contract, but it looks like this is an unlikely deal unless the owners want to give Klopp a gift of a player he has always admired.

“I would say Liverpool should sign Thiago. He is a class player, wants to be at Liverpool and the sell-on fee should not be a big issue for a player of that quality if he is available for €30m. Liverpool should sign him, but I said in July (before anyone else reported this) that the deal would not happen unless Wijnaldum leaves and that now appears to be the case.”

Alcantara has also been linked with Manchester United by talkSPORT, though it seems their need for a midfielder is less great after the recent signings of Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek.

It seems Liverpool have a clear edge over their rivals if they choose to take advantage of it, but for now this one remains somewhat up in the air.