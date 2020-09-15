Menu

Midfielder’s environment confirm Manchester United transfer interest

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The ‘environment’ of Valencia midfielder Uros Racic have supposedly confirmed there is transfer interest from Manchester United this summer.

The 22-year-old looks a promising talent and could do a job for Man Utd, though this link is a somewhat surprising one due to the Red Devils already having plenty of options in the middle of the park.

MORE: Forgotten man can still “offer so much to Man Utd”, says ex-Red Devil

Bruno Fernandes moved to Old Trafford back in January, and Donny van de Beek has also been brought in from Ajax this summer, leaving little room for further additions in that department.

Still, according to the reliable Hector Gomez in the tweet below, the representatives of Racic have confirmed United are interested in signing the Serbia international, though it’s not yet clear if they will firm that interest up with a concrete offer for the player…

More Stories / Latest News
Transfer guru makes worrying claim about Liverpool star
Gareth Bale transfer odds: Manchester United move tipped as increasingly likely, PL rivals still favourites
Arsenal or Tottenham tipped as most likely destination for Brazilian as Liverpool snub transfer

Racic looks to have a bright future in the game so could well be worth investing in for United, though one imagines they should consider prioritising other areas of their squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s defence still looks like a weak area, and some might also feel they could do with at least one more top attacking player up front.

More Stories Uros Racic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.