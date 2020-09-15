Video: Arsenal target Houssem Aouar shown straight red card for reckless challenge

In the 44th minute of tonight’s Ligue 1 clash between Lyon and Montpellier, Houssem Aouar was sent off after a reckless challenge.
The ace, who was already on a yellow card, went into wing-back Arnaud Souquet with a late and dangerous studs-up challenge.
The referee consulted VAR before showing the central midfielder a straight red card.
According to Matt Spiro via L’Equipe, Arsenal are the only club to have made an offer for Aouar, with the ace being valued at €60m, with Lyon only willing to consider straight cash bids for their prized asset.
This was the challenge that earned #Aouar a straight red card, not good!#Ligue1 ?? #Ligue1UberEats pic.twitter.com/QnP2OXQUx9
— Kris ?? ?? (@AFCfreddie8) September 15, 2020
To make this incident an even bigger nightmare for Aouar, this comes on a night that the star was handed the captain’s armband for Lyon, with Memphis Depay out amid serious transfer speculation.