Emiliano Martinez did enough last season to give Mikel Arteta a real selection dilemma going into this campaign, but it was clear that Bernd Leno was still the first choice.

Martinez wasn’t even in the squad to face Fulham at the weekend so an exit looked very likely, and he’s just taken to his Instagram to post an emotional goodbye to the club:

View this post on Instagram Thank you @arsenal A post shared by Emiliano Martinez (@emi_martinez26) on Sep 15, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT

He will go down as an FA Cup winning hero and will be fondly remembered, but this does look like the best thing for him.