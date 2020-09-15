Video – “I want to become an Arsenal legend” – Arsenal fans will love this hype video to compliment Aubameyang’s new contract announcement

There’s no doubt that Mikel Arteta has turned things round at the Emirates, but a good summer has just become a great one with the news that Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has signed a new deal.

It was announced with the striker himself on the pitch revealing it to the fans, and you could see how happy he was to get it all sorted.

Arsenal have just unveiled a separate video where Aubameyang talks about the legends of the club and how he hopes to become one of them:

Even as a total neutral that’s a hype video that provides some chills, so you can only imagine that the Arsenal fans will absolutely love it.