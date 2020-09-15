Menu

Video: Immediate Zivkovic regret from Benfica as he score for PAOK to knock them out of the Champions League

Benfica
Posted by

It’s an unwritten rule that a former player will always come back to haunt you when they play against you, but this one has to hurt for Benfica.

They signed Serbian star Andrija Zivkovic when he had a huge reputation a few years ago, but he just didn’t live up to expectations and they eventually decided enough was enough and terminated his contract.

He was picked up by Greek side PAOK, and he’s immediately come back to haunt Benfica with this goal that will surely knock them out of the Champions League already:

Pictures from MAT4 and ESPN

More Stories Andrija Zivkovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.