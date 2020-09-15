Video: Immediate Zivkovic regret from Benfica as he score for PAOK to knock them out of the Champions League

It’s an unwritten rule that a former player will always come back to haunt you when they play against you, but this one has to hurt for Benfica.

They signed Serbian star Andrija Zivkovic when he had a huge reputation a few years ago, but he just didn’t live up to expectations and they eventually decided enough was enough and terminated his contract.

He was picked up by Greek side PAOK, and he’s immediately come back to haunt Benfica with this goal that will surely knock them out of the Champions League already:

Serbian Robben killed his ex-love Benfica and Jorge Jesus. ?PAOK got him free. pic.twitter.com/2o7P1mx3LY — Sqenf Foot (@SqenfFoot) September 15, 2020

Pictures from MAT4 and ESPN