Video: Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang confirms he’s signed a new Arsenal contract

Arsenal have been teasing a major announcement all day through their social media channels, and the wait is finally over.

There has been so much speculation about the future of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang due to his contract situation, while he’s such an important part of the team that it was vital to get him tied down:

?? Coming at you ???? from Emirates Stadium… https://t.co/VAZjMxUJE0 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2020

BREAKING: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new contract at Arsenal, the striker has confirmed. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 15, 2020

He’s finally confirmed that he’s signed a new deal with the club, before stating that he wants to become a legend at the club so it’s clear that he’s not going to be going anywhere.

It’s been expected for a while but you always worry when things are delayed, but this is a major boost for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal going forward.