Video: Potential farewell goal for Memphis Depay at Lyon as Barcelona transfer edges closer

FC Barcelona
Memphis Depay only started on the bench for Lyon this evening, so it looked like the plan was to try and give him a few minutes towards the end of the game as some kind of farewell.

The rumours about a move to Barcelona have been circling for weeks now, and there are suggestions that the deal is pretty much done:

He was brought on after 55 minutes as his team were a goal and a man down away to Montpellier, and this could be his final goal for Lyon as he dispatches the penalty with powerful accuracy:

Hilton started the game for Montpellier tonight despite turning 43 recently, and this might be the most nailed on red card he’s seen in his lengthy career.

Lyon still have a few minutes to find a leveller, so can Depay go out as a hero?

