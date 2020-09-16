The ‘will he, won’t he’ saga of whether Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang would commit his future to Arsenal is finally over.

The Gabonese will captain the north Londoners into a new season, and one where, with Mikel Arteta at the helm, anything is possible.

Just before Aubameyang’s new contract was made official, former Aston Villa striker, Gabriel Agbonlahor, weighed into the debate to give his opinion on how important it was for the Gunners to secure their man.

“It’s so important to get Aubameyang signed up; I don’t care if it’s £400,000-a-week, give him whatever he wants,” he said on talkSPORT.

“Without him, Arsenal have got no chance of finishing in the top six, but with him I think they have a chance of finishing in the top four.”

The way in which Arsenal finished the 2019/20 campaign, in which they secured the FA Cup and produced a series of high-quality performances, suggests that Arteta is beginning to have a positive influence over his side.

Clearly, Aubameyang believes that his club are heading in the right direction, because money aside, winning trophies is arguably what every player wishes to achieve during his career.

Arsenal will certainly be better with him in the team than without, and time will tell if Agbonlahor’s prediction is accurate or not.