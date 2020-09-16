With just over two weeks to go until the closure of the summer transfer window, Man United still retain an interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

There are still sticking points to getting a deal over the line, and it may well be that in the end, and despite the best efforts of all parties to conclude a satisfactory outcome, it will be one deal that has to be put on the back burner.

However, that might not be such a bad thing according to Man United legend and former team-mate of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Andy Cole.

The striker believes that the Red Devils already have enough striking talent in situ to be able to get along just fine in 2020/21.

“Ole’s got Man United playing the way Man United should be playing – attacking football,” Cole said to the Daily Mirror after his involvement in BGC Charity Day 2020.

“Some of the signings Ole’s made have made Manchester United better, more creative.

“I think he’s got them playing with a freedom now that they should be playing with and that’s what everyone wanted to see.

“I think they (the front three) are all good enough to hold that responsibility of scoring goals. They played very well last season, all contributing and creating chances.

“If they can carry that form into this season, continue doing the right things then I’d like to think Manchester United can kick-on from last season.”

Whilst there’s little doubt that Sancho would enhance what United already have up front, there is a cogent argument, as Cole suggests, that the squad have enough about them to not be too concerned if the England international doesn’t finally end up signing.

It would save the club upwards of £100m if Sancho stays at Dortmund, so the financial positives are obvious too.