Contact made: Manchester United in talks over 18-year-old winger transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Atalanta over a potential transfer deal for highly-rated young winger Amad Traore.

The 18-year-old looks a huge prospect after already making a first-team breakthrough for Atalanta last season, with the wonderkid known for his pace, skill and ability on both feet.

According to the Manchester Evening News, United are exploring the possibility of signing Traore before the end of this transfer window, though he’s supposedly not seen as an alternative to Jadon Sancho.

Red Devils fans will no doubt be keen for bigger names like Sancho to come in this summer, but if they cannot land the Borussia Dortmund star, an up-and-coming talent like Traore could end up being a decent Plan B option.

Even if the teenager would not be ready to play straight away for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, he could end up developing well and becoming a key player for the future.

Traore is supposedly attracting interest from other club as well, according to the Manchester Evening News, but United have shown some intent by initiating discussions over a deal.