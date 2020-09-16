Arsenal are about to make an offer of €40m+ as Mikel Arteta identifies his key priority

While Arsenal’s team is really starting to take shape ahead of next season, they still look like they could be a couple of midfielders away from securing a top four place.

A creative partner for Dani Ceballos and an anchor man could complete this squad, while it looks like Mikel Arteta has identified the first option as the main priority.

A report from French TV has looked at their interest in Lyon star Houssem Aouar, and they expect Arsenal to make a bid worth more than €40m very soon:

? INFO TELEFOOT [MERCATO] ?? Bientôt une offre concrète d'@Arsenal pour Houssem #Aouar ? Le club londonien devrait formuler une proposition au-delà de 40M€ ?Mikel #Arteta fait du joueur de l'@OL sa priorité pour ce #mercato#telefootlachaine pic.twitter.com/GMCmzM3EhU — TELEFOOT LA CHAINE DU FOOT (@telefoot_chaine) September 16, 2020

That report also confirms that Aouar is now the key priority for Arteta, so you have to think the club will do all they can to back the manager and sign the player he desires to improve the team.

It’s not clear if Lyon are prepared to accept this offer, while he did start their game last night but was given a straight red card before half time, so that suspension will also free him up to focus on sorting out his future.

He’s a player who’s demonstrated his class in the Champions League and he could really improve this Arsenal team, but it will all come down to finances.