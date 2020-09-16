Arsenal coach’s influence on transfers clear with two ex-students targeted

It appears to be quite clear that Arsenal goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana Pavon has a considerable influence on targets between the sticks, given the recent players the Gunners have been linked with.

David Ornstein offered an update on Arsenal’s hunt for a new stopper on the The Athletic’s Tifo Podcast, a hot topic now that £20m has been banked from the sale of Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

The two constant names that the Gunners have been linked with recently are Brentford ace David Raya and Dijon keeper Alex Runar Runarsson.

Inaki Cana Pavon joined Arsenal when Mikel Arteta was appointed following an almost six-month spell working alongside Raya at Brentford and has coached Runarsson during their time at Nordsjaelland.

On the one hand, it seems very smart to target players that Inaki is familiar with – given that he’ll be a crucial figure for any of Arsenal’s goalkeepers.

However, some would suggest that this could be a case of favouritism or bias, supporters won’t want either or both signed just because of their relationship with Inaki, rather with the notion that they’re the best for the job.

Both are 25 years old and would act as Bernd Leno’s understudy were they to join, Ornstein dashed DV’s claims that Runarsson had undergone a medical ahead of a potential £1.4m transfer.

Whilst the Sun claim that the Gunners would be willing to spend up to £10m on Raya.

Raya would be the much more proven option owing to the experience he’s already got in English football, whilst he could also be more favourable than Runarsson as he wouldn’t have to take up a spot as a foreign player in the squad as he came through the ranks at Blackburn Rovers.