According to the Sun, Rob Holding is set to turn down the opportunity to leave Arsenal on a season-long deal, amid interest from relegation candidates West Ham.

This comes just a day after the Sun claimed that the Hammers were willing to offer a total package worth £5m to take the centre-back for the season.

The Sun now report that Holding doesn’t wish to leave as the defender wishes to cement a regular starting berth for the Gunners. West Ham now face an even more difficult task to bolster their struggling backline following the former England Under-21s ace’s snub.

Mikel Arteta already ruled out a loan exit for the ace after the victory against Fulham. It seems that Holding will be sticking around for the campaign.

Holding looked sharp in the Community Shield win against Liverpool, with the 24-year-old also turning in a fine display in place of the injured David Luiz in Arsenal’s opening day win against Fulham.

The Bolton academy graduate started 12 of his 18 first-team appearances for the Gunners last season, Holding now really seems to be working back to where he was before a serious knee injury in December 2018 hindered his development.

Whilst Arsenal have nine senior centre-back options to call on in Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz, William Saliba, Pablo Mari, Sokratis, Shkodran Mustafi, Calum Chambers and even Kieran Tierney, the Gunners’ struggles to keep their backline fit is proof that they need to keep hold of most.

This notion couldn’t be more accurate, as per Football.London; Luiz, Mustafi, Mari, Chambers and Sokratis are still sidelined.

With 40 Premier League appearances to his name, Holding is a decent option to keep hold of.