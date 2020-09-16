Video: Arsenal and Aubameyang given brutal reality check by pundit after contract announcement

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has just signed a new contract with the Gunners in what is undoubtedly great news for the club.

However, is the reaction to it all a little overblown? Adrian Durham of talkSPORT certainly thinks so as he questions the player’s decision to focus on becoming an Arsenal legend instead of aiming to win big trophies.

Watch Durham’s brutal reality check to both the player and the club in the video below as he also questions why other top sides weren’t willing to pay big to sign Aubameyang this summer…

“At his age, surely you should be saying ‘I want to be winning the #UCL or #PL?’” “In his full seasons, he’s finished 5th & 8th…” “Nobody else was willing to pay Aubameyang!”@talkSPORTDrive isn’t get too excited over Aubameyang’s new contract ? pic.twitter.com/QHZ8faf4Ja — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) September 15, 2020

We imagine this won’t spoil the moment for Gunners fans, but he does raise some interesting points.

While Mikel Arteta has done a fine job since taking over at the Emirates Stadium, there is still plenty to do to become genuine contenders for major prizes.

Aubameyang may well continue to score at a prolific rate and that could indeed earn him legendary status in north London, but there’s no guarantee that will translate into silverware.