Arsenal continue to be linked with Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar and David Ornstein has a potentially encouraging update on the deal.

The Frenchman impressed in Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season and could now be set for a big move this summer, with Don Balon recently claiming Arsenal were ready to pay his £60million asking price.

Ornstein suggests things are not that advanced, but speaking in the video below, he sounds confident that Arsenal won’t be facing competition from Juventus, who have more or less completely ruled out trying to sign Aouar this summer…

This makes sense from a Juve perspective as CaughtOffside have previously been told they are highly likely to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.

Aaron Ramsey will also be staying at Juventus despite some talk of a departure, CaughtOffside understands, so there seems little need to move for Aouar as well due to the club being well stocked in that area of the pitch.

Arsenal fans will have to hope their club can now take advantage of this situation and ensure they remain at the front of the queue for this talented player.