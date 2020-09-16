According to David Ornstein’s latest transfer Q&A for the Athletic’s Tifo Podcast, Arsenal may consider signing David Raya and then loaning the Spaniard back to Brentford for the season.

Arsenal are in need of a new backup goalkeeper following the £20m sale of long-serving ace Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa.

Ornstein reports that with Championship contenders Brentford under no pressure to sell, Arsenal could sweeten any potential deal by offering Raya back to the Bees on loan for this season.

The Sun claim that the Gunners would be willing to spend up to £10m on the Spaniard. Raya recorder the joint-highest number of clean sheets in the Championship last season with 16.

Ornstein talks about Arsenal’s goalkeeper situation from 6.59 onwards:

Raya could be an ideal recruit for the north London outfit as Mikel Arteta appointed the ace’s former goalkeeper coach Inaki Cana Pavon as part of his backroom team when he took over in December.

The 25-year-old also counts as homegrown due to the fact that he came through the ranks of Blackburn Rovers’ academy, making the ace a potentially more attractive option than Alex Runar Runarsson.

It goes without saying that using one of the foreign player slots on a backup goalkeeper would be an unwise move by Arsenal.

A loan return could also be best for the 25-year-old’s development, he’d have the chance to play a key role for Brentford once more, instead of having to play second-fiddle to Bernd Leno.