Arsenal target would be available to face Liverpool if signed due to minimal suspension following red card

Things are looking good just now at Arsenal, while getting Aubameyang’s contract sorted out means the club can now focus on putting the finishing touches to a great summer.

It looks like the main priority now is getting Lyon star Houssem Aouar signed up, with reports suggesting that Arsenal have prepared a big offer that will be presented in the next couple of days.

There’s an unusual situation where the player was facing a ban after being sent off against Montpellier last night, so he could’ve been unavailable for a few games depending on the punishment.

It was a nasty looking foul that can sometimes draw a lengthy ban, but he’s managed to escape with the minimum ban of only one game:

Houssem Aouar banned for 1 match only following last night's red card against Montpellier. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 16, 2020

Bans still need to be served even if a player moves abroad, but Lyon are due to play again on Friday so that will take care of that.

If Arsenal can get him signed then you have to think that Arteta will want to get him into the team straight away, and the game against Liverpool could be a real test for him later in the month.

The minimal ban means he would be available for Arsenal if they can pull this off, and it would be very interesting to see how he gets on.