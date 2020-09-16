In their desperation to acquire one of Arsenal’s top stars, Atletico Madrid are said to be willing to part-exchange two of their own.
According to MARCA, the Rojiblancos remain very keen on bringing Alexandre Lacazette to the Wanda Metropolitano.
So keen in fact, that they’re offering both Vitolo and Thomas Lemar in a bid to get their man.
The latter has been a huge disappointment for the La Liga side, with MARCA noting that he hasn’t scored or assisted in over a year.
To that end, it’s hard to believe that the north Londoners would be interested, though it does often happen that a change of scenery can bring out the best in a player.
Vitolo would, perhaps, be more suited to the hustle and bustle physicality of the Premier League, and would give as good as he received in that regard.
With both Atleti players on good money at present despite not delivering on their side of the bargain, a move out for the pair makes financial sense, given the coronavirus issues.
Whether Mikel Arteta will see any potential in the deal, however, remains to be seen.
Quite frankly AM are taking the piss.If they want Laca they swap with Partey.who they don’t want to lose.But that’s life.Hes not signing a new deal therefore are they going to force him to stay.Think not.
Just swap partey and stop acting like kids.
Laca is a key player at Afc,might not score as many goals as Auba,might not have Pepes skil but he is a top class centre forward who fits Afc like a glove,keep dreaming Athletico.
I could not understand why arsenal and atletico Madrid would not make a swap deal for Lacazette & Partey than deal done? I real real miss to seen all deal done, for Partey , Houssem,( Zaha or Promes)
Arsenal need partey only from athleti madrid not vitolo and lemar for laca exchange.
Why would Arsenal want either of those players? They are trying to clear out deadwood, not stack it up. The Gunners signed Willian and have Pepe or Auba on the other flank. Reiss-Nelson and Saka in reserve.
Lemar is a winger or wide forward, so… why would Arsenal take him and his wages on?
In midfield, Arsenal need a holding player of top quality. The player they want is Thomas Partey. It seems silly to outright idiotic to accept anything other than Partey in a swap with Partey’s home club, especially for a proven scorer in his prime like Lacazette. Why would they accept Vitolo, who cannot get on the field for Atletico, when the player they want is playing ahead of him.