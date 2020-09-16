In their desperation to acquire one of Arsenal’s top stars, Atletico Madrid are said to be willing to part-exchange two of their own.

According to MARCA, the Rojiblancos remain very keen on bringing Alexandre Lacazette to the Wanda Metropolitano.

So keen in fact, that they’re offering both Vitolo and Thomas Lemar in a bid to get their man.

The latter has been a huge disappointment for the La Liga side, with MARCA noting that he hasn’t scored or assisted in over a year.

To that end, it’s hard to believe that the north Londoners would be interested, though it does often happen that a change of scenery can bring out the best in a player.

Vitolo would, perhaps, be more suited to the hustle and bustle physicality of the Premier League, and would give as good as he received in that regard.

With both Atleti players on good money at present despite not delivering on their side of the bargain, a move out for the pair makes financial sense, given the coronavirus issues.

Whether Mikel Arteta will see any potential in the deal, however, remains to be seen.