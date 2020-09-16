Aubameyang admits Arteta told him he could leave Arsenal…but one key word convinced him to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally signed a new Arsenal contract and fans will be delighted with the news.

The Gabon international has been a world class performer for the club and it’s vital they were able to keep hold of him as they look to continue rebuilding under exciting young manager Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to Arsenal legend Ian Wright in the video below, Aubameyang admits that Arteta told him he can leave to win more trophies elsewhere, but one key word convinced him to stay at the Emirates Stadium…

Aubameyang says Arteta told him he can build a “legacy” at Arsenal, and Wright seemed to very much agree that the 31-year-old has what it takes to be a Gunners legend.

Arteta deserves immense credit for being able to persuade such a big name to gamble and stay at Arsenal for the final years of his career when he could surely have starred for almost any top team in the world.